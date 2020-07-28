New
EyeBuyDirect Back To School Cool Sale
Buy 1, get 2nd 50% off
free shipping

When shopping for back-to-school items, don't forget the cool eyewear. Save on glasses and sunglasses when you apply code "SEESMART". Frame prices start at $6. Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect

Tips
  • Two frames must be selected. At least one must be regularly-priced at $15 or more.
  • Limit of 6 frames per order.
  • Ray-Ban and Oakley frames are excluded.
Details
