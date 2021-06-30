EyeBuyDirect 4th of July Sale: 30% off lenses, 20% off frames
EyeBuyDirect · 24 mins ago
EyeBuyDirect 4th of July Sale
30% off lenses, 20% off frames
free shipping w/ $99

Shop over 1,000 styles of glasses and sunglasses, which start at around $17 (prescription glasses with 1.5 index standard lenses) after coupon code "SALETIME". Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect

  • Ray-Ban and Oakley frames are excluded from the discount.
  • Shipping adds $5.95, but orders over $99 get free shipping.
  • Pictured are the Piano Square Clear Eyeglasses for $16.87 after coupon ($5 off).
  • Code "SALETIME"
