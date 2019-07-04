New
Explorer Cases 5221 Medium Hard IATA Case with Foam & Wheels
$150 $250
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Explorer Cases 5221 Medium Hard IATA Case with Foam and Wheels for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • pre-cubed foam layers
  • temperature resistant from -27.4 to 194˚F
  • waterproof & chemical resistant
Details
Comments
