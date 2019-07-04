New
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Explorer Cases 5221 Medium Hard IATA Case with Foam and Wheels for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- pre-cubed foam layers
- temperature resistant from -27.4 to 194˚F
- waterproof & chemical resistant
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 days ago
Hohem iSteady Pro 2 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer
$84 $99
free shipping
Duoda Digital via Amazon offers the Hohem iSteady Pro 2 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer for $99.00. Coupon code "LTL2VSTZ" drops the price to $84.15. With free shipping, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Shipping is fulfilled by Duoda Digital and may take up to four weeks to arrive.
Features
- 2-way power supply
- 4 modes
- trigger button
- 360° rotation
Amazon · 1 day ago
Zomei 14" Dimmable LED Ring Light with Stand
$52 $80
free shipping
Koyi via Amazon offers the Zomei 14" Dimmable LED Ring Light with Stand for $79.99. Coupon code "T74SBXG6" drops the price to $51.99. With free shipping, that's $28 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 63" adjustable stand
- 168-LEDs
- adjustable lighting
- orange filter
- Model: 5823866375
Amazon · 1 day ago
Mactrem 14" Dimmable LED Ring Light Kit
$75 $100
free shipping
Benous-US via Amazon offers the Mactrem 14" Dimmable LED Ring Light Kit for $99.99. Coupon code "14RLZWMS75" drops the price to $74.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Features
- adjustable color temperature
- table top stand and tripod
- compatible with most cell phones 2-3" wide and DSLR cameras
- includes phone mount and carrying case
- Model: RL14B
Amazon · 16 hrs ago
Neewer 18" 55W Dimmable LED Ring Light
$67 $136
free shipping
Bundred & Thick via Amazon offers the Neewer 18" 55-watt Dimmable LED Ring Light for $135.99. Coupon code "RL18JUN19" cuts that to $66.64. With free shipping, that's $3 under our previous mention, $69 off, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- adjustable color temperature up to 5500K
- white and orange filters
- 61" light stand
- hot shoe adapter compatible with most DSLR cameras
- Bluetooth receiver
- smartphone holder
- Model: 10088612
Amazon · 10 mos ago
Tairoad Q555 63" Lightweight Aluminum Tripod
$42
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $6
Koyi via Amazon offers the Tairoad Q555 62.5" Lightweight Aluminum Tripod in Black for $69.99. Coupon code "NYCANYST" cuts it to $41.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $6. Features include:
- 360° panorama ball head with horizontal, vertical, and side adjustment knobs
- 22.7" to 62.5" adjustable height
- 180° fold-up legs
- 17.6-lb. maximum load capacity
- padded carrying bag
Amazon · 14 hrs ago
Neewer Green Screen Backdrop
$117 $156
free shipping
Melodyeeus via Amazon offers the Neewer Green Screen Backdrop for $155.99. Coupon code "GRNJUN19" drops the price to $116.99. With free shipping, $39 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- collapsible
- auto-locking frame
- wrinkle-resistant
- 59.8" x 77.5"
- Model: 10093773
B&H Photo Video · 2 days ago
B&H Photo Video July 4th Deals
up to 75% off
free shipping w/ $49
B&H Photo Video takes up to 75% off a range of computers, cameras, Apple products, smart speakers, and more during its July 4th Deals Event. (We found larger discounts within.) Shipping starts at around $4, but most orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. (Select items under $49 also ship free, as marked.) Shop Now
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Apple iMac i5 Quad 27" Retina 5K Desktop
$1,399 $1,799
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iMac Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz 27" Retina 5K All-In-One Desktop for $1,399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $201.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz Skylake quad-core processor
- 27" 5120x2880 IPS LED-backlit Retina 5K display
- 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion drive
- AMD Radeon Pro 570 4GB video card
- Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 3
- OS X 10.13 High Sierra
B&H Photo Video · 2 days ago
Unlocked Motorola Moto E4 Plus 32GB Android Phone w/ Mint SIM Kit
$110 $200
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 4th-generation Unlocked Motorola Moto E Plus 32GB Android Smartphone in Fine Gold bundled with a Mint Mobile 3-Month 8GB Prepaid SIM Card Kit for $109.99 with free shipping. That's $38 under the lowest price we could find for the phone alone elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 1.4GHz quad-core processor
- 5.5" 1280x720 touchscreen LCD
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.1
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- microSDXC card slot
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 1 day ago
$10 Amazon Prime Day Credit
free w/ $10 Whole Foods purchase
digital delivery
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
Tips
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
That Daily Deal · 13 hrs ago
Portable Ultra Rugged 600 Lumen COB Work Light
$9 $35
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Portable Ultra Rugged 600-Lumen COB Work Light for $9.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, $26 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 light settings
Amazon · 18 hrs ago
EwiseeLive Wireless Smart Doorbell
$31 $51
free shipping
EwiseeLive via Amazon offers its EwiseeLive Wireless Smart Doorbell in Type 2 for $50.98. Coupon code "A42PHY7H" cuts that to $30.59. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2-way audio
- 720p HD camera
- motion detection
- night vision
