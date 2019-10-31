Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $40 under our mention from two weeks ago and a great price for a 4-night Caribbean cruise in prime season in general. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a similar cruise elsewhere. (It's also a very low price for a 5-night cruise in general.) Shop Now at ShermansTravel
That's a $40 low for this cruise and a very low price for a 4-night cruise in general. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
That's the best price we've seen for a Hawaii cruise of 11 nights or more, and cheaper than the majority of 7-night Hawaii cruises we've seen. (It's also a $200 drop from our mention from two weeks ago and $751 under the best price we could find for a similar cruise in the next six months.) Buy Now at ShermansTravel
It's the lowest price we could find for any fall sailing by $400 and the second-best price we've seen for any Bermuda cruise from New York. (The only cheaper price we've seen was for an interior cabin.) Buy Now at ShermansTravel
That's $324 under the best price we could find for a comparable vacation. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
That's a $272 low and a rare package deal without a single traveller surcharge. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
Set sail this week at a $200 low. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
