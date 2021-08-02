Expedia Last-Minute Travel Deals: Up to 30% off

Travel in the next two weeks and save on stays in a number of cities, including Chicago, New York, and Miami. Shop Now at Expedia
- Book these travel deals for stays within the next 14 days.
You'd pay nearly double (or more) booking directly through the property. Even better, three daily meals are included, as well as a 1.5- to 2-hour daily activity (with options like horseback riding, archery, shooting, e-biking, or a UTV tour). Plus, should your travel plans change, you'll receive a full refund. Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Book this travel voucher for stays from August 15, 2021 through September 28, 2021 or from May 25, 2022 through June 26, 2022.
- Until the voucher's expiration date, Travelzoo will offer a full refund if you can't find suitable travel dates. Once a reservation has been made, cancel with the property at least 72 hours prior to arrival and contact Travelzoo for a refund.
- A 2% tax and 15% resort fee per night are not included in the price above and are paid directly to the property.
- The historical Circle Bar Guest Ranch in Hobson, MT, has Tripadvisor and Google ratings of 100% based on 9 and 5 reviews, respectively.
- 3 meals daily, per person
- 1.5- to 2-hour daily activity, per person
It's the best rate we could find for a 4-night stay at this Canadian bay-front village resort by at least $945. That gets you your choice of a 3- or 4-bedroom condo or 4-bedroom chalet for up to eight people -- so if you're splitting the cost amongst you and your seven buddies, each person pays just $25 per night (before taxes/fees). Plus, you'll get free WiFi, parking, and private beach access, which is an additional savings of CA$485 (around $389 US). Even better, if your travel plans change, you'll get a full refund. Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Book this travel voucher for stays from September 6, 2021 through March 28, 2022.
- Until the voucher's expiration date, Travelzoo will offer a full refund if you can't find suitable travel dates. Once a reservation has been made, cancel with the hotel at least 14 days prior to arrival and contact Travelzoo for a refund.
- Blackout dates apply; a 13% tax and select fees (varies by room type) are not included in the price above and are paid directly to the hotel.
- The 3-star Tyrolean Village Resorts in The Blue Mountains, Ontario, Canada, has a Tripadvisor (Canada) rating of 80% based on 282 reviews and a Google rating of 84% based on 167 reviews.
- free WiFi, parking, and private beach access (savings of CA$485, or around $389 US)
- 10% off added weekend stays for select chalets and condos
That's the best rate we could find by at least $412 for a week-long stay at this 5-star luxury resort. Each villa is at least 1,600 sq. ft. and features a verandah and 160-sq. ft. private infinity pool. Plus, daily breakfast and dinner are included, and you'll receive a complimentary bicycle for exploring the resort's two private islands. You'll also get complimentary round-trip airport transfers via domestic flight and speedboat (an additional $770 value). Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Book this travel voucher for stays through December 20, 2022.
- Until the voucher's expiration date, Travelzoo will offer a full refund if you can't find suitable travel dates. Once a reservation has been made, cancel with the hotel at least 14 days prior to arrival and contact Travelzoo for a refund.
- Blackout dates apply; a $6 daily green tax, per person, is not included in the price above and are paid directly to the hotel. A $100 nightly surcharge applies from January 10 through February 28, 2022.
- The 5-star The Residence Maldives at Dhigurah, Gaafu Alifu Atoll, has a Tripadvisor rating of 100% based on 97 reviews.
- free daily breakfast and dinner
- complimentary round-trip airport transfers for 2 via domestic flight and speedboat ($770 value)
- discounted upgrade to an all-inclusive meal plan & discounted extra nights
- several additional perks for Travelzoo members (free to join)
Save at least $74 per night on a fully-refundable Queen Premiere room with a balcony in this Mediterranean-style boutique hotel with a rooftop view of the Intracoastal Waterway. You'll also score free daily self-parking for one vehicle (normally $20/day), one $25 food-and-beverage credit per stay, and waived resort fees (normally $35), which covers WiFi, access to amenities, and more. Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Book this travel deal for stays through September 30.
- This travel voucher is fully refundable in case travel plans change. (Cancel with the hotel by 4pm local time 1 day prior to arrival and contact Travelzoo for your refund.)
- The 4-star Hotel Zamora in St. Pete Beach, FL, has an Expedia rating of 84% based on 817 reviews
