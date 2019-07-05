New
Walmart · 27 mins ago
$159 $229
free shipping
Walmart offers the Exerpeutic Heat and Massage Therapy Inversion Table for $159 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $44. Buy Now
Features
- adjustable vibration
- auto form fitting
- adjustable ratchet ankle locking system
Details
Published 27 min ago
Related Offers
New
Amazon · 58 mins ago
MaxiClimber Vertical Climber
$150 $170
free shipping
Amazon offers the MaxiClimber Total Body Workout Vertical Climber for $169.99. Clip the $20 off coupon on the product page to cut the price to $149.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $20, although we saw it for $25 less in our December mention. Buy Now
Tips
- Walmart charges the same price via the pickup discount
Features
- supports up to 240-lb.
- comes 90% pre-assembled
- Model: MXC
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Gold's Gym Olympic Workout Bench with Squat Rack
$141
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Gold's Gym XRS-20 Olympic Workout Bench with the Gold's Gym XRS-20 Olympic Workout Rack for $144.89. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $140.64. That's $8 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $23.) Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon charges the same via a clippable coupon on the product page
Features
- 6-roll leg developer
- weight-lifting bench
- curl yoke
- adjustable uprights on rack
- Model: XRS-20
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Gold's Gym Cast Iron 40-lb. Dumbbell Set
$30 $78
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Gold's Gym Cast Iron 40-lb. Dumbbell Set for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $48 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- two 3-lb. handles
- four 2.5-lb. plates
- four 6-lb. plates
- Model: RSWB-GG040T-2
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Weslo Cadence G 5.9i Treadmill w/ Bluetooth
$268 $294
free shipping
Walmart offers the Weslo Cadence G 5.9i Treadmill for $268 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $131, although we saw it for $12 less in March. Buy Now
Features
- LCD display
- 6 workout apps
- 2-position incline
- Bluetooth system
Walmart · 3 days ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 6 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
New
Walmart · 48 mins ago
Dark Souls: Remastered for Nintendo Switch
$24 $40
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers Dark Souls: Remastered for Nintendo Switch for $23.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $16 and the best deal we've seen for the Switch version. Buy Now
Walmart · 4 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
