Walmart · 24 mins ago
Exerpeutic 475SL Inversion Table
$139 $199
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $88. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • heavy duty 1.6" square steel frame
  • 300-lb. weight capacity
  • 4 position adjustable control pin
  • AirSoft ankle holders
  • foam backrest and 2 position headrest
  • Model: 475SL
