CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the Excell 3,100-PSI Gas Powered Pressure Washer for $269.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $229.99. Plus, you'll bag $34.35 in Rakuten Super points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $84. Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the refurbished Ryobi 10" Compund Miter Saw for $94.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $75.99. Plus, you'll bag $11.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and assuming you'll use the points, that's $30 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Dremel Velocity 7-amp Hyper-Oscillating Ultimate Remodeling Tool Kit for $64.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $20 today. Buy Now
Lowes offers the Karcher K1710 Electric 1,700-PSI Power Pressure Washer bundled with the Karcher Hard Surface Cleaner for $109 with free shipping. That's $59 under the best price for a comparable bundle elsewhere.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 shipping fee. Buy Now
Gruory via Amazon offers the Mohoo 5-Piece Hole Saw Drill Bit Set for $17.39. Coupon code "MOHOOCODE" cuts that to $10.43. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and tied with our mention from last month as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
MCombo via Rakuten offers the MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning in several colors for $63.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.12. Plus, you'll bag $10.20 in Rakuten Super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $11 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $9, although most stores charge over $59.) Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the BestOffice 13-Gallon Touch-Free Stainless Steel Trash Can in White for $44.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts the price to $35.99. Plus, you'll receive $5.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the included points, that's $5 under our mention from last month and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find now by $5.) Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. Plus, you'll bag $11.85 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a current low by $28 and is the best price we've ever seen. (For further reference, we saw it for $79 without the points last week.) Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the DeWalt 20-volt Max XR Brushless Li-ion 12" Compact Chainsaw for $135. Coupon code "HOME20" saws that down to $108. Plus, you'll bag $16.20 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a current low by $48 and is the best we've ever seen. ( For further reference, we saw it for $104 without the points in our mention from two weeks ago.)
Update: The price has increased to $139.98 before coupon, $111.98 after. It now includes $16.65 in Rakuten super points. Buy Now
