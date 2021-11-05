New
TradePub · 21 mins ago
Free
You'd pay $12 elsewhere. Shop Now at TradePub
Features
- by Lisa A. Bucki
- 222 pages
Details
Comments
-
Published 21 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Ends Today
2 days ago
A History of What Comes Next (Take Them to the Stars #1) eBook
Free
You'd pay around $13 elsewhere. Shop Now
Tips
- This is part of Tor.com's eBook of the Month club, so it requires submitting your email.
- Available to download in Mobi or ePub format.
Features
- by Sylvain Neuvel
- 290 pages
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Fire Your Boss Kindle eBook
Free
Save a buck off the digital list price. Shop Now at Amazon
Features
- 122 pages
Barnes & Noble · 1 mo ago
eBooks at Barnes & Noble
Free
Browse free titles in a variety of genres. Shop Now at Barnes & Noble
Tips
- Requires downloading the Nook Reading app (see the links right at the top of the sale page for the Google Play, iOS, and Windows versions of the app).
Features
- classics, historical fiction, cookbooks, teens/young adult, more
Amazon · 1 day ago
Kindle Unlimited 4-Month Subscription
$4.99
Save $35 off the list price. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- After the trial period, your membership will be billed at $9.99 per month.
- Subscription can be cancelled at anytime.
Features
- unlimited access to over 1 million books
New
TradePub · 17 mins ago
Tribe of Hackers Security Leaders eBook
free
Learn about cyber security for free! Shop Now at TradePub
Features
- requires work email or linkedin
Sign In or Register