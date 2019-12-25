Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Evoo Ultra Thin 11.6" 1080p Laptop w/ 1-Year Office 365
$99 $229
free shipping

That's $130 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • It's unclear what processor it features.
Features
  • available in several colors (black pictured)
  • 11.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 4GB RAM
  • 32GB internal storage
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Microsoft Office 365 Personal 1-Year Subscription
  • Model: OTEV-C-116-1-BK
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Laptops Walmart
11.6 inch Full HD (1080p) Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register