Walmart · 1 hr ago
Evoo Ultra Thin 11.6" 1080p Laptop
$149 $169
free shipping

That's $20 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • quad-core processor
  • 3GB RAM and 32GB storage
  • 1920 x 1080p full HD resolution
  • webcam
  • micro HDMI
  • Windows 10 S
  • in 4 colors (Silver pictured)
  • Model: VIPRB-ev-c-116-1-sl
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
