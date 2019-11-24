Open Offer in New Tab
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Evoo Intel Gemini Lake Quad 12" 1080p Laptop
$99 $169
free shipping

It's $70 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in Silver or Black
  • Intel Gemini Lake N400 quad-core processor
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB internal storage
  • Windows 10 S
