Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Walmart · 13 mins ago
Evoo Intel Gemini Lake Quad 12" 1080p Laptop
$99 $169
free shipping

It's $10 under our October mention, $70 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in several colors (Silver pictured)
  • Intel Gemini Lake N400 quad-core processor
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB internal storage
  • Windows 10 S
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 11/16/2019
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops Walmart
12 inch Full HD (1080p) Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
2 comments
cesaire451
Walmart is out of stock !
13 hr 51 min ago
CAMXposure
2GB memory - windows10s is similar to using a chromebook don't use a antivirus on it or you'll be slowed down
14 hr 41 min ago