Walmart · 1 hr ago
Evoo Intel Gemini Lake Quad 12" 1080p Laptop
$109 $169
Features
  • available in several colors (Silver pictured)
  • Intel Gemini Lake N400 quad-core processor
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB internal storage
  • Windows 10 S
