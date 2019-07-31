New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Evoo Intel Gemini Lake Quad 12" 1080p Laptop
$109 $169
free shipping

Walmart offers the Evoo Intel Gemini Lake N400 11.6" 1080p Laptop in Black or Blue for $109 with free shipping. That's $60 off and tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Gemini Lake N400 quad-core processor
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB internal storage
  • Windows 10 S
