New
Walmart · 34 mins ago
Evoo Intel Atom x5 1.44GHz 10.1" Laptop
$99 $169
free shipping

That's $70 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Intel Atom x5-Z8350 1.44GHz Cherry Trail quad-core processor
  • 10.1 1280x800 IPS LCD
  • 2GB RAM
  • 32GB internal storage
  • Windows 10 Home
  • available in several colors (black pictured)
  • Model: EV-C-101-1-BL
