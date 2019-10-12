New
Walmart · 55 mins ago
Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop
$129 $199
free shipping

It's $70 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in several colors (Blue pictured)
  • Intel Atom x5-Z8350 1.44GHz Cherry Trail quad-core processor
  • 11.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
  • 2GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Details
Comments
