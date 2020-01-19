Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Evoo Coffee Lake Core i7 15.6" Gaming Laptop
$649 $1,299
free shipping

It's $650 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Intel Coffee Lake Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz 6-core processor
  • 16GB memory, 256GB SSD
  • 15.6" FHD 144Hz IPS Display
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics
  • Window 10 Home
  • Model: EG-LP4-BK
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Laptops Walmart
Core i7 Gaming 15.6 inch Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register