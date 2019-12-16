Open Offer in New Tab
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Evoo Celeron Dual 11.6" 1080p Ultra Thin Laptop
$99 $199
free shipping

That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Orders placed by December 20 at 2 pm local time are expected to arrive by Christmas.
  • Intel Gemini Lake N4000 1.1GHz dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1920x1080 display
  • 4GB RAM, 32GB storage
  • Windows 10 S-Mode
  • Model: EV-C-116-1
