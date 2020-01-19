Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 32 mins ago
Evoo Celeron Dual 11.6" 1080p Ultra Thin Laptop
$89 $199
free shipping

That's $10 under our December mention, $110 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Intel Gemini Lake N4000 1.1GHz dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1920x1080 display
  • 4GB RAM, 32GB storage
  • Windows 10 S-Mode
  • available in several colors (Purple pictured)
