Walmart · 49 mins ago
Evoo Celeron Dual 11.6" 1080p Ultra Thin Laptop
$79 $199
free shipping

That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, $120 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in Black, Purple, or Silver
  • Intel N4000 Gemini Lake 1.1GHz dual-core CPU
  • 11.6" 1920x1080 display
  • 4GB RAM, 32GB storage
  • Windows 10 S-Mode
  • Model: TEV-C-116-1
