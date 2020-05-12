Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Evoo Celeron 14.1" Ultra Thin Laptop
$239 $299
free shipping

That's $60 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • It's available in Black (pictured) or Silver.
Features
  • Intel Celeron processor
  • 14.1" 1920x1080 (1080p ) LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
  • fingerprint scanner
  • 1 year of Microsoft Office 365 Personal and 1TB OneDrive Storage
  • Windows 10 Home in S Mode
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Walmart
Celeron Full HD (1080p) Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register