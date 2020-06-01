That's $20 below our mention from three weeks ago, $80 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- It's available in Black (pictured) or Silver.
- Intel Celeron processor
- 14.1" 1920x1080 (1080p ) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- fingerprint scanner
- 1 year of Microsoft Office 365 Personal and 1TB OneDrive Storage
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
