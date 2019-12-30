Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Evoo Celeron 1.1GHz 14" 1080p Laptop w/ 1-Year Office 365
$199 $299
free shipping

That's a $100 savings off list price. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Intel Celeron N3350 Apollo Lake 1.1GHz dual-core processor
  • 14.1" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • 4GB RAM
  • 32GB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home
  • available in Black or Silver
  • Model: EV-CE-141-2-BK
Comments
