Walmart · 50 mins ago
Evoo Celeron 1.1GHz 11.6" 1080p 2-in-1 Touch Laptop
$169 $349
free shipping

That's $180 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Available in Black or Silver.
Features
  • Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1920x1080 IPS touch display
  • 4GB RAM, 32GB storage
  • Windows 10 in S-Mode
Details
Comments
  • Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
