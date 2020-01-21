Open Offer in New Tab
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Evoo 9th-Gen i7 6-Core 16" Gaming Laptop w/ 16GB RAM, 6GB GPU
$799 $1,399
free shipping

That's $600 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 9th-generation Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz LCD
  • 16GB RAM
  • 512GB SSD
  • Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: EG-LP5-BK
