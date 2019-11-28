Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 42 mins ago
Evoo 7" 16GB Android Tablet
$35 $60
free shipping

That's $25 off list and within $5 of the cheapest 16GB tablet we've ever seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 1024 x 600 resolution
  • quad-core processor
  • 16GB storage
  • micro SD slot
  • dual cameras
  • Android 8.1 Go Edition
  • available in several colors (Black pictured)
