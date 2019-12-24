Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Evoo 2-in-1 10.1" Laptop
$79 $250
free shipping

That's $171 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Please note that many specifications, including display resolution and processor speed, are unclear.
Features
  • available in Black or Silver
  • Intel dual-core processor
  • 10.1" display
  • 4GB RAM, 32GB storage
  • docking keyboard
  • Windows 10 Home
