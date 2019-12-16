Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 54 mins ago
Evoo 11.6" Windows Tablet with Keyboard
$89 $249
free shipping

That's $11 under our Black Friday mention and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Orders placed with free shipping by 2 pm local time on December 20 are expected to arrive in time for Christmas.
  • 11.6" 1920x1080 IPS display
  • 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
  • dual cameras
  • Windows 10 Home
  • detachable keyboard
  • Published 54 min ago
  Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
1 comment
slorrn
Do not buy a Windows 10 laptop with 32gb. Not enough space to install updates.
31 min ago