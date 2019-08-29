New
Walmart
Evoo 11.6" Windows Tablet w/ Keyboard
$100 $249
free shipping

Walmart offers the Evoo 11.6" Windows Tablet with Keyboard in Silver for $99.98 with free shipping. That's $149 off list and the lowest price we could find.

Features
  • 11.6" 1920x1080 IPS display
  • 2GB memory, 32GB storage
  • dual cameras
  • Windows 10 Home
  • detachable keyboard
