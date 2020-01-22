Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 48 mins ago
Evoo 11.6" 32GB Windows Tablet w/ Keyboard
$90 $249
free shipping

That's $159 off list and just a buck more than the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in Silver or Black
  • Intel quad-core processor
  • 11.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
  • 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
  • 0.3MP front & 2MP rear cameras
  • detachable keyboard
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
