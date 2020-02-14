Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 41 mins ago
Evoo 10.1" 16GB Android Tablet with Docking Keyboard
$60 $130
free shipping

That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in several colors (Black pictured)
  • quad core processor
  • 16GB storage
  • 0.3MP front camera
  • 2MP rear camera
  • microSD slot
  • Android 8.1 Go Edition
