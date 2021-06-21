Evolve Plant-Based Protein Bars for $13 w/ Prime
New
PepsiCo via Amazon · 21 mins ago
Evolve Plant-Based Protein Bars
$13 w/ Prime $20
free shipping w/ Prime

These normally cost $19.99 but are marked down by 35% for Prime Day. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon

Tips
  • It's available in Trail Mix, Peanut Butter, and Almond Cherry (the price is slightly different for each flavor, but all are within 24 cents of each other.)
Features
  • 10mg protein per bar
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/23/2021
    Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Supplements PepsiCo via Amazon Evolve
Amazon Prime Day
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register