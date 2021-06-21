Evolve Plant-Based Protein Bars for $13 w/ Prime

These normally cost $19.99 but are marked down by 35% for Prime Day. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- It's available in Trail Mix, Peanut Butter, and Almond Cherry (the price is slightly different for each flavor, but all are within 24 cents of each other.)
- 10mg protein per bar
Expires 6/23/2021
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more.
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
That's the best price we could find by $4, and nearly half off list.
- This item will expire 8/17/21.
- Sold by Amazon Warehouse.
- gluten-free
- non-GMO
- 10g of protein
Clip the on-page coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save to get this price. It's the best we could find by $11.
It's a savings of 66% off the list price, making each bottle $7.33. Alternatively, you can buy one bottle for $8.79 (60% off the list price).
- Shipping adds $3.95, but orders of $25 or more get free shipping.
- rapid release capsules
- 200 mg of Oat Straw (Avena Sativa) per serving
- 20 mg of the Brazilian herb, Muira Puama and 100 mg Yohimbe Extract per serving
This flavor multipack is another $3 cheaper than the Prime Day deal on all other variety packs.
You'd pay between $20 and $24 for this box at local stores.
- 3 Lay's Classic Potato Chips
- 3 Lay's BBQ Flavored Potato Chips
- 3 Fritos Original Corn Chips
- 3 SunChips Harvest Cheddar Flavored Multigrain Snacks
- 6 Rold Gold Tiny Twists Pretzels
- 6 Munchies Peanut Butter on Cheese Crackers
- 6 Munchies Peanut Butter on Toast Crackers
- 4 Munchies Honey Roasted Peanuts
- 4 Munchies Salted Peanuts
- 4 Grandma's Mini Sandwich Vanilla Cremes
- 4 Grandma's Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies
- 4 Smartfood White Cheddar Flavored Popcorn
Walmart charges $20 for this pack.
Save on select variety packs.
- This offer is valid for Prime members only.
- Pictured is the Frito Lay 40-Count Cheesy Mix Variety Pack for $12.58 w/ Prime & Sub & Save ($5 off).
