Walmart · 37 mins ago
Everyday Home Slim 3-Tier Rolling Shelving Unit
$14 $35
pickup at Walmart

It's $6 under our mention of a similar unit last March and the lowest price we've seen. (It's a low today by $3, although most charge $21 or more.) Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • measures 5" x 21.25" x 28"
  • features three wide 5" shelves
  • PVC wheels
  • Model: W050020
