Walmart offers the Everyday Essentials 1/2"-Thick Puzzle Exercise Mat 6-Pack in several colors (Black pictured) for. Choose in-storeto avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) This nonslip flooring covers 24 square feet and includes six interlocking tiles and 12 border pieces.