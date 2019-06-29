New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
$9 $16
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Everstart 16-Foot 6-Gauge Booster Cables for $8.98. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $7 off list and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Fits top- and side-mount battery posts
- Model: WMBC1606B
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Everstart 120W Slim Inverter
$13
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the EverStart 120-watt Slim Inverter for $12.87. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $7 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2 universal USB ports
- AC port
- replaceable fuse
- digital display
Walmart · 4 days ago
EverStart 400W Slim Inverter
$20 $30
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the EverStart 400-watt Slim Inverter for $19.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from last August and the lowest price we could find today by $20. Buy Now
Features
- 2 universal USB ports
- 2 AC ports
- digital display
3 wks ago
Michelin Welcome Baby Kit
free
free shipping
Michelin offers its Michelin Welcome Baby Kit for free, also with free shipping, when you fill out a short form. Plus, the form enters you for a chance to win three sets of Michelin Premier tires and three Graco car seats. You'll also receive a promo code for a Mastercard Reward Card worth up to $100 with the purchase of four select Michelin tires. Even if you have no use for most of the items, the plush, tire pressure gauge, and tread depth penny easily make this worthwhile. Shop Now
Tips
- Can also substitute as a last minute Dirty Santa gift since Karen insists you have to play every year, although you have no interest in it.
Features
- Michelin Man plush
- Michelin-Branded tread depth penny
- Michelin-Branded tire pressure gauge
- co-branded kit letter
- several coupons and brochures
New
Kohl's · 31 mins ago
Smart Gear Auto Vacuum
$7 $25
pickup at Kohl's
Kohl's offers the Smart Gear Auto Vacuum for $6.99. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago, $18 off list, and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- crevice tool
- brush attachment
- inflator adapter
- Model: STG-6460-KB
New
Walmart · 3 hrs ago
Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug
$11 after rebate
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug in several varieties for $22.88. This $12 mail-in rebate cuts it to $10.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and about $18 less than you'd pay at local auto parts stores after the same rebate. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Black + Decker Automatic 6V/12V Battery Charger/Maintainer
$15
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Black + Decker Automatic 6V/12V Battery Charger/Maintainer for $14.98 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- Charges and maintains 12 volt and 6 volt AGM, GEL and WET batteries
- Stops charging automatically when battery is fully charged or topped off
- Built-in circuit protection guards against overcharging, reverse polarity, or short circuit
Walmart · 1 day ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
New
Walmart · 2 hrs ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off list tied with tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 12" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
- Model: 821-3PK-BFG
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 3 wks ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
