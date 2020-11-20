New
Dick's Sporting Goods · 30 mins ago
Everlast Powercore Dual Bag and Stand
$200 in cart $220
  • Store pickup where available.
Features
  • measures 66.5"L x 47.6" W x 86.2" H
  • adjustable height speed bag platform
  • will accommodate heavy bags up to 100-lbs.
  • premium synthetic leather 9" x 6" speed bag & stand
  • Expires 11/22/2020
    Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
