New
MediTac Kits · 1 hr ago
Ever Ready Automatic Blood Pressure Wrist Cuff Monitor w/ Batteries
$15 $25
free shipping

MediTac Kits offers the Ever Ready Automatic Blood Pressure Wrist Cuff Monitor for $14.95 with free shipping. Buy Now at MediTac Kits

Features
  • large LCD display
  • measures blood pressure while also having a hypertension indicator, irregular heartbeat detection, and WHO blood pressure classification indication
  • memory for two users with 90 sets of memory each
  • records date and time of each reading for diagnosis and analysis
  • simple push button operation
  • includes two AAA batteries
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 5/5/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Medicine & Medical MediTac Kits
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register