Walmart offers the Ever Brite Light Solar Powered Outdoor LED Motion Sensor Path & Security Light for $7.44. Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Best HomePro via Amazon offers the SGL 9-watt (65-watt Equivalent) 4" Dimmable LED Recessed Light 12-Pack in 5000K Downlight White for $79.99. Coupon code "D78TL5G2" drops the price to $31.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $48 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Moaoo Store via Amazon offers its Moaoo LED Night Light 4-Pack for $19.99. Coupon code "Z3HZI5WX" drops the price to $13.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
LWD Official Store via Amazon offers the Miluolan 9-Light Crystal Chandelier in Gold for $169.99. Coupon code "5UWOMIQ7" cuts that to $101.99. With free shipping, that's $24 under our mention from three weeks ago, $68 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Sylvania Motion Sensor LED Light for $9.99. Coupon code "MOTION40" drops it to $5.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find now by $7. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Broan NuTone 678 Ventilation Fan and Light Combination for $32.82 with free shipping for Prime members. That's around $5 to $10 less than what you'd pay via third-party sellers. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 72'' Combo Floor Lamp in several colors (Black pictured) for $11.44. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by about $11. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Home Decorators Collection Ackwood Collection 7-Light Wood Rectangular Chandelier in Grey Wood or Dark Wood for $137.40 with free shipping. That's $11 under our September mention, $92 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of TVs, clothing, home items, furniture, and more. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, although orders of $35 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Wayfair offers the Luxier Pressure Balanced Rain Multi-Function Shower Tower Panel Massage System with Handheld in Silver for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $410 off list, tied with last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now dropped to $169.99. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Alexander Taron Engstler Cuckoo Clock for $35.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Maxcraft 7-in-1 Precision Pocket Screwdriver for $4.45 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the AutoSpa 9" 2-in-1 Microfiber Wash Mop with 48" Extension Pole for $12.73 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now
