Walmart · 41 mins ago
Ever Brite Light Solar Powered Outdoor LED Motion Sensor Path & Security Light
$7 $16
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Ever Brite Light Solar Powered Outdoor LED Motion Sensor Path & Security Light for $7.44. Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now

Features
  • detects movement 10- to 15-feet away
  • peel and stick to any outdoor surface (no wiring or tools required)
  • waterproof construction
  • Model: BRITE-MC12/4
