Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$78 $130
free shipping
Deal Parade via Rakuten offers the Evapolar evaCHILL Evaporative Air Cooler and Humidifier in White for $96.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cools that down to $77.59. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Features
- portable with handle
- leak-proof
- up to 9 hours of use per full tank
- cools, humidifies, and filters dust
- cools areas up to 45 sq.ft.
- Model: EV-500W
Details
Comments
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Icode Sports Clip On Desk Fan w/ Night Light
$8 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
Icode Sports via Amazon offers its Icode Sports Clip On Desk Fan w/ Night Light in White for $13.99. Coupon code "IIWQXWVR" drops the price to $8.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 speeds
- USB rechargeable battery
- 360° rotation
Amazon · 5 days ago
Domie 8" Rechargeable Clip-On Fan
$34 $40
free shipping
DomieDirect via Amazon offers the Domie 8" Rechargeable Clip-On Fan for $39.99. Coupon code "EL7PF6UU" drops the price to $33.99. With free shipping, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 4 speeds
- up to 24-hr. playtime
- 360° rotation
- Model: AK-V2610011
Amazon · 4 days ago
Vornado Pivot Personal Air Circulator Fan
$14 $30
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers the Vornado Pivot Personal Air Circulator Fan in Copper or Storm Gray for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Features
- three speed settings
- 6-foot power cord
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Holmes Mini High Velocity Personal Fan
$15
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Holmes Mini High Velocity Personal Fan for $15.07 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Tips
- Walmart matches this price via pickup
Features
- Measures 6" x 4" x 6"
- tilt-adjustable head
- Model: HNF0410A-BM
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Holmes 20" Box Fan
$18
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Holmes 20" Box Fan in Black for $19. Clip the on-page $0.48 off coupon to cut that to $18.52. (Walmart charges the same with an in-store pickup discount). With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find for any color by a buck.
Update: The price has fallen to $18.29 before and $17.83 after coupon. Buy Now
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Refurb Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Purifier, Heater & Fan
$160 $200
free shipping
Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier, Heater, and Fan in Iron/Silver for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.99. With free shipping, that's $40 under our mention from a week ago, $310 less than what you'd pay for it new, and the best outright price we've seen. Buy Now
Tips
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies
Features
- vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter
- layer of activated carbon granules
- 9-hour sleep timer
- magnetic remote control
Rakuten · 23 hrs ago
Yescom Inflatable Car Mattress w/ Pillows and Pump
$23 $66
free shipping
Yescom via Rakuten offers its Yescom Inflatable Car Mattress with Pillows and Pump for $28.90. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $23.12. With free shipping, that's at least $7 less than you'd pay for a similar model elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- supports up to 300 lbs.
- includes bed, base, 2 pillows, pump, and connector
- Model: 33CAB002-138S-06
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Ray-Ban Unisex Vintage Round Gradient Sunglasses
$48 w/ $3 in Rakuten points $188
free shipping
AreaTrend via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Vintage Round Gradient Sunglasses in Black for $54.99. Coupon code "ARE7A" cuts that to $47.99. Plus, you'll bag $2.82 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's a buck under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal today by $11.) Buy Now
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32 $90
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago, $58 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- four heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 2 days ago
BestMassage 10x30ft Gazebo Party Tent w/ 8 Sidewalls
$72 $90
free shipping
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the BestMassage 10x30-Foot Party Tent in White for $89.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $71.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Features
- 8.5' tall
- 8 removable sidewalls
- holds up to 50 people
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 3 days ago
$10 Amazon Prime Day Credit
free w/ $10 Whole Foods purchase
digital delivery
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
Tips
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
Wayfair · 1 day ago
Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel
$190 $700
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $510 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 100 horizontal spray massage nozzles
- 50 rainfall nozzles
- hand shower
That Daily Deal · 1 day ago
Portable Ultra Rugged 600 Lumen COB Work Light
$8 $35
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Portable Ultra Rugged 600-Lumen COB Work Light for $9.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, $26 off list, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $8.49. Buy Now
Features
- 3 light settings
