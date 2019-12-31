New
StackSocial · 1 hr ago
$169 $269
$3 shipping
StackSocial offers the EvaSMART 2: Smart Personal Air Conditioner in several colors (White pictured) for $199. Coupon code "DN15" cuts that to $169.15. With $2.99 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $37. Buy Now
Features
- coverage for an area of up to 33 feet
- 1.3L tank capacity
- touch screen, app, and voice control
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Rakuten · 14 hrs ago
Costway 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier
$240 w/ $48 in Rakuten points $280
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner and Dehumidifier in White for $279.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $239.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from yesterday, and the lowest price we could find today by $32. Buy Now
Tips
- Today only, you'll receive $47.80 in Rakuten points.
Features
- 2 speeds
- 62 to 86°F temperature range
- programmable timer
- Model: EP23048
Amazon · 1 day ago
Black + Decker Window Air Conditioner Support Bracket
$75 $130
free shipping
Amazon offers the Black + Decker Window Air Conditioner Support Bracket for $74.97 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Features
- adjustable for single or double hung window from 24" to 38" wide
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Honeywell 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier
$339 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Honeywell 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier in White for $339 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now
Features
- digital LCD display with touch controls
- dehumidification of up to 70 pints per 24 hours
- covers up to 450 sq. ft.
- Model: MN10CESWW
Walmart · 2 days ago
GE 8,000-BTU Window AC with Remote
$218 $239
free shipping
Walmart offers the GE 8,000-BTU Window AC with Remote for $218 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention at $21 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Three cooling and fan speeds
- 24-hour timer
- sleep mode
- Model: AEW08LY
StackSocial · 2 mos ago
The Complete Photography Professional Bundle
$14
That's $186 off and the lowest price we could find
StackSocial offers The Complete Photography Professional Bundle for $35. Coupon code "DN60" cuts it to $14. That's $186 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes eight courses with access to 255 lessons.
StackSocial · 1 wk ago
iMazing 2: Universal License for Mac and PC
$15
software download
StackSocial offers an iMazing 2: Universal License for Mac and Windows for $19.99. Coupon code "DN25" drops that to $15. That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Features
- license for 2 computers
- transfers files from any iOS device to any Mac or PC wirelessly or via USB
StackSocial · 1 wk ago
The Complete Microsoft Data Analysis Expert Bundle
$15 $1,194
download
StackSocial offers The Complete Microsoft Data Analysis Expert Bundle for $19.99. Coupon code "DN25" cuts the price to $15. That's $2 under our April mention, $1,179 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Power BI Essentials course
- Power BI Desktop course
- Microsoft Access VBA for Non Programmers course
- Microsoft Access Master Class: Beginner To Advanced course
- Access to Excel course
- Advanced Microsoft Excel Master Class course
StackSocial · 1 wk ago
Sutra Accelerator 2000 Blow Dryer
$55
$3 shipping
StackSocial offers the Sutra Accelerator 2000 Blow Dryer for $65. Coupon code "DN15" cuts it to $55.25. With $2.99 for shipping, that's $144 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 1,400W motor
- 2 speed settings
- 3 heat settings
- cool shot button
- diffuser & 2 flat nozzles
iTunes · 1 wk ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Udemy · 3 days ago
Python Programming Bible Online Course
free $200
free shipping
Udemy offers the Python Programming Bible Online Course for $9.99. Coupon code "FREECOUPON" makes it free. That's tied with our January mention, $200 off list, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- includes lifetime access to over six hours of on-demand video and 13 articles
Sign In or Register