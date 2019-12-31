New
StackSocial · 1 hr ago
EvaSmart 2: Smart Personal Air Conditioner
$169 $269
$3 shipping
StackSocial offers the EvaSMART 2: Smart Personal Air Conditioner in several colors (White pictured) for $199. Coupon code "DN15" cuts that to $169.15. With $2.99 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $37. Buy Now
Features
  • coverage for an area of up to 33 feet
  • 1.3L tank capacity
  • touch screen, app, and voice control
  • Code "DN15"
  • Expires 12/31/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
