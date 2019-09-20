Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the points, that's $61 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $23 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Li bo via Amazon offers the Diffuserlove 2-in-1 Mini Portable Fan & Humidifier for $7.99. Coupon code "UFX6Z64V" drops that to $4.95. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Thanks to the points, thats a savings of $18 and $12 under our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best price we could find by $32, although we saw it for $4 less a month ago (with $9 in Rakuten points). Buy Now at Rakuten
Virtual Exchanges via Rakuten offers the Vuarnet Extreme Men's 5003 Athletic Wrap Sunglasses in Matte Black/Blue or Matte Brown/Orange for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $70 off and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $13.99. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's a savings of $36 and $6 under our February mention. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $21 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $354. Buy Now at Home Depot
It's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Stepknow via Amazon offers its Aipaypal Car Doorstep for $13.99. Coupon code "83UF8V6U" drops the price to $9.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and essentially tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
