With coupon code "DN10", that's the best price we could find by $24. Buy Now at StackSocial
- LED lights
- humidifies the air
- filters out dust particles
That's $26 off list. Buy Now at TomTop
- Ships from China and may take up to 3 weeks to arrive.
- 3 speed levels
- 200mL water tank
- built-in rechargeable battery
That's $19 cooler than the next best price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3 speeds
- covers up to 108 sq. ft
- 2.4-gallon water tank with low water alarm
- remote control
- Model: TC09PEU
Use coupon code "142HSN" to get it for $179 less than buying a new one at Lowe's. Buy Now at UntilGone
- No included warranty info is provided. A 3-year repair warranty is automatically added to cart for $49.99 unless you remove it.
- 3 modes (cool, dehumidify or fan)
- remote with temperature sensor
- programmable clock
- included easy-to-install window kit (for windows 18" to 50" wide
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price and save $19 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It ships within one and four weeks.
- 7 temperature settings
- 2 cooling/2 fan only speeds
- 2-way air direction
- Model: MAW05M1BWT
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
Apply coupon code "VORTEX18" to save $1,395 off the list price. Buy Now at StackSocial
- adjustable fluid resistance levels
- smart handle
- wireless controls
Coupon code "DN10" cuts it to the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at StackSocial
- for game enthusiasts with not much programming/designing expertise
- hundreds of royalty-free assets for making your own 3D game
Sign In or Register