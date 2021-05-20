Eurobike Mountain & Road Bikes at eBay: for $239

While many retailers are still reeling from a shortage of bicycles that could last until 2022, we wanted to point you to some great bikes from a global leader in the industry that are still within a decent price point. Whether you want the thrill of biking a mountain trail or just cruising on the tarmac, adults and kids can find something to get them out of the house and enjoying the great outdoors. Buy Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Eurobike XC550 49cm 21 Speed Bike for $255.55 ($13 low).
Save 50% after applying coupon code "VIFF9CYK". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Wantacme via Amazon.
- track data in real time
- IP67 waterproof rating
- attach directly to the bike
- compatible with most fitness apps
- Bluetooth 4.0 and ANT+ connectivity
That's $450 off list and the best price we could find. It's also $650 less than the current generation of this bicycle, so it's a golden opportunity to snatch up a previous year's model at a steep discount. Buy Now at The House
- 2019 model
It's a $70 savings on these hard-to-find bikes. Buy Now at Walmart
- 26" aluminum frame
- Shimano grip shifter (6-speed)
- 20mph max speed
- 36V / 250W rear hub motor
- 1 hour / 20 mile run time
- Model: HYP-E26-1104
It's $300 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 8-speed pedal assist
- 700c x 40c tires
- 8-speed Shimano trigger style shifter w/ three assist modes
- aluminum frame
- front and rear alloy disk brake system
- Shimano Tourney TX800 8-speed rear derailleur
That's $16 under what you'd pay at adidas direct for a single pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Add two pairs to your cart to get this deal.
- Available in Black/Carbon in sizes S or L only.
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $277.95 ( low by $81 for new model).
Save on speakers and headphones. Plus, they drop an extra 15% off in cart. Shop Now at eBay
- They're certified refurb items covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones for $126.65 in cart (low by $22)
Bottoms start at $10.79, tops start at $11.73, and one-piece suits start at $18.57. Shop Now at eBay
- Superdry Women's Active Swimsuit for $18.57 (pictured, $21 off)
- Sizes are limited on many items.
- Sold by Superdry via eBay.
