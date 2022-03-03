That's the best price we could find by $31. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- real-time alerts
- 4:3 aspect ratio
Clip the $10 off coupon to get this deal. That's $5 under our mention from a week ago and $10 under what you'd pay at Eufy direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by EufyHome via Amazon.
- 1080p resolution
- 360° horizontal pan
- 96° vertical tilt
- motion detection
- two-way audio
- Model: T8410
You'll pay at least $15 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black at this price.
- Sold by EufyHome via Amazon.
- 2-way audio
- 4:3 aspect ratio
- smart human detection
- Model: T8222
It's an ordinary LED porch light most of the time -- until you dial 911. Then the free app for your phone turns the light into a red, white and blue strobe to alert first responders to your home's location. Why I love it: "It can be challenging to find a home in a rural area, apartment complex, trailer park, or poorly-lit neighborhood. Seconds can save lives, and if someone is alone and unable to get to the door, first responders can still find them." Shop Now at The Locator 911
- Standard LED Bulb for $29.99 (pictured)
- Candleabra LED Bulb 2-Pack for $32.99
- BR30 LED flood light for $34.99
- Posted by Amy.
- bulbs last about 25,000 hours
Apply coupon code "7M6OVDAK" for a savings of $27. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by X-SENSE U.S. via Amazon.
- 1/2-mile wireless range
- motion detector
- 3 level adjustable detect range
- 5 levels of volume
- IP55 waterproof
Amazon now offers this first-of-its-kind flying indoor security camera, available exclusively by invitation. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1440x1440 video
- custom flight paths
- automatically flies to triggered contact or motion sensors
Wanna make your home look like a military compound? Protect your giant Toblerone? Help the planet out with some solar energy? Then, you may find something here. Shop Now at Home Depot
That's the best price we could find by $21 and a handy way to install your door cam without damaging your property. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- Choose the color before applying the coupon code in order for it to work.
- compatible w/ a range of doorbells
Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS". Buy Now at MorningSave
It's an inexpensive wedding band replacement for the clumsy or careless among you. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- You must choose a size first in order for this coupon to apply.
That's 50% off and a fun way to grow vegetables and track their progress at home. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
It's the best price we could find by $21 on this super handy household necessity. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for store pickup (where available) to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $35 or more ship for free.
- Posted by Ashley.
- Why does she love this deal? "My husband bought this for me for Christmas and now I don't know what I did without it. It's super lightweight and portable and cleans up the messes my toddler makes around the house."
- built-in Ozone air purifier
- USB rechargeable
- 5500Pa suction power
- Model: T2520z31
