Walmart offers the Eufy RoboVac 25C WiFi Connected Robot Vacuum for $189.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Sweager via Amazon offers its Sweager Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $45.99. Coupon code "YSUKHEPM" drops the price to $27.59. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $14 less in our mention from three weeks ago.
Update: The price has dropped to $35.99 before coupon, $21.59 after. Buy Now
Tesvor Direct via Amazon offers its Tesvor Robotic Vacuum Cleaner in Moon Gray for $229.99. Clip the on-page $30 off coupon and apply code "OKYGDMT4" to drop that to $153.99. With free shipping, that's $76 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Aiper via Amazon offers its Aiper Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $209.98. Coupon code "PJPXWSLU" drops the price to $146.99. With free shipping, that's $63 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lexvss via Amazon offers the Lexvss Premium Automatic Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $146.98. Coupon code "OGULBYVI" drops the price to $110.23. With free shipping, that's $37 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson Light Ball Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum in White for $139.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts the price to $111.99. Plus, you'll bag $16.65 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the included points, that's $17 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find for a refurb now by $95.) Buy Now
Dyson via Rakuten offers its refurbished Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum in Yellow for $259.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $219.99. Thanks to the included $32.85 in Rakuten points, that's $33 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $199 less than the best deal for a new unit.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner in Dark Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson V6 HEPA Cordless Vacuum for $159.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $127.99. Plus, you'll bag $19.05 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a savings of at least $191 altogether. (For further reference, we saw a refurb without the points for $116 in last month's mention.) Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more Shop Now
Amazon offers the Swagman Deluxe Bar Adapter for $26.71 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $9 today. Buy Now
Amazon offers the MLCS Can-Do Clamp for $24.95 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Auto-Tech via Amazon offers the Ainope 20,000mAh Portable Power Bank in Black or White for $32.99. Coupon code "IM66CHYB" drops the price to $14.85. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from three weeks ago, $18 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Amazon offers the US Pride Furniture Faux Leather Deluxe Stretch Chaise Relaxation and Yoga Chair in Dark Brown for $298.16 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
