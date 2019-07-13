Walmart offers the Eufy RoboVac 11c Pet Edition Vacuum Cleaner in Black for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best price we could find now by $100. Buy Now
- 100 minutes of action per charge
- triple action cleaning
- infrared sensor
- Model: RoboVac 11c
- It's also available in Cow for a buck more.
- Two AA batteries are required but not included.
Avalon Direct via Amazon offers the iLife A4s Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner in Gray for $158.99. Clip the on-page $52 off coupon to cut that price to $106.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our January mention and lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $53.) Buy Now
- Operates on a variety of floor types
- HEPA filter
- Programmable scheduling
- Smart sensors
- Model: FBA_ILIFEA4S01
MoosooDirect via Amazon offers the Moosoo M Cordless 2-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $169.99. Clip the on-page $30 off coupon and apply code "95LSVPPY" to cut that to $105.99. With free shipping, that's $64 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 2 power modes
- HEPA filter
- 30-minute run time on 4-hour charge
- includes charging base, wall holder, mounting accessories, 2-in-1 cleaning brush, 2-in-1 square brush, and crevice nozzle
- Model: K17
- handheld
- HEPA washable filter
- 4,000pa suction
Amazon offers the Dyson Tangle Free Turbine for $39.68 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $29.
Update: The price has dropped to $36.58. Buy Now
- compatible with all Dyson upright and canister vacuums from DC23 onward (except DC24 and cordless models)
- elliptical counter-rotating heads with integrated brushes
- articulating base plate
Dyson via eBay takes an extra 20% off a selection of household appliances via coupon code "JOY4DYSON". Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. $100 maximum discount.
- Max two redemptions per user.
Amazon offers the Bissell Steam Shot Hard Surface Cleaner in Light Green for $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- high-pressure, chemical-free steam cleaner
- 1000-watt power rating
- 20-foot cord
- includes accessory nozzle, extension hose, flat scraping tool, grout brush, fabric steamer, window squeegee, angle concentrator, and detail brush
- Model: 39N7A / 39N71
- several other retailers match this price
- 2-amp battery
- extension attachment
- floor nozzle
- crevice nozzle
- filter cloth vacuum filter
- Model: XLC02R1B
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Michael Jordan ComfortSoft Tagless Boxer Briefs 6-Pack in Assorted Blue for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $6. They're available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
For in-store pickup only and with stock varying by ZIP code, Walmart offers the Toter 64-Gallon Trash Can with Wheels and Lid in Black for $68.86. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
- measures 31.75" x 24.25" x 41.75"
- designed for indoor or outdoor use
- Model: 25564-W2BLK
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
CGN Direct Sales via Amazon offers the CGN 2-Piece Garden Solar Bubble Lights for $23.99. Coupon code "CGN40LIGHT" drops the price to $14.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- IP65 waterproof
- weather-resistant
- 6-8 hours working time on 4-5 hours of charging
- color-changing
Pitaya-M via Amazon offers its Pitaya Percussion Massage Gun for $159.99. Coupon code "I2QABTL2" cuts that to $103.99. With free shipping, that's $56 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 6 adjustable speeds
- 4 massage head attachments
- includes charger and case
