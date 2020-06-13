It's $38 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Newegg
- 60W equivalent
- soft white to daylight
- 800-lumens
- voice control
-
Expires in 14 hr
Published 45 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $16 less than what most retailers charge for the Echo Dot alone. Buy Now at Amazon
- This price applies for new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers only.
- better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2
- 4 far-field microphones
That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- motion activated
- wire free
- weather resistant
- customizable light settings
- Model: ALS1101-100
Save nearly 30%, provided you score the invitation. Buy Now at Amazon
- You have to request an invitation to preorder as quantities are limited. Not all requests will be granted.
- protects privacy via an action button that wakes up Alexa
- pairs with compatible smartphones via Alexa app
- connects your top contact with speed dial
- scratch- and water-resistant
- all-day battery
There's smart home cams, Alexa-enabled plugs, light bulbs, and speakers. With savings like these, you'd be smart to take advantage. Shop Now at eBay
Save on wide range of electronics and more, including air purifiers, security cameras, Dyson vacuum cleaners, fitness trackers, headphones, and power tools. Shop Now at Newegg
Save on laptops, PC components, cell phones, and more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Select items receive additional discounts via coupons as listed on the landing page.
- The majority of items within the sale ship for free.
It's $120 under list price for a new pair, tied with our March mention as the best price we've ever seen, and currently $68 less than the best price we could find for new. Buy Now at Newegg
- It's sold by Jabra via Newegg.
- It's covered by a 30-day warranty from Jabra.
- sweat- and dust-resistant
- built-in microphone
- 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- includes 3 sets of silicone EarGels
- Model: 100-99010002-14
That's the best price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Newegg
- 6mm neodymium acoustic drivers
- 20Hzz-20kHz frequency response
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: SHB2505
Sign In or Register