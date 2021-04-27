New
Ettika · 45 mins ago
Extra 50% off
free shipping w/$50
Coupon code "DEALNEWS50" takes an extra 50% off over 200 already discounted necklaces, earrings, bracelets, rings, hand chains, hair accessories, and more. Shop Now at Ettika
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.95, but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Ettika Layered Palm Tree 18k Gold Plated Necklace Set for $17 after coupon ($28 off).
Details
Related Offers
Groupon · 13 hrs ago
Mother's Day Swarovski Crystal Heart Bracelet
$7 $69
$5 shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Groupon
Tips
- Sold by Yedid International via Groupon.
Features
- 7.5" length
- 18K white gold-plated brass
- Swarovski elements crystals
Szul · 2 wks ago
Szul Bracelet Blowout Sale
Closeout prices from $10
free shipping
Save up to 92% on over 25 bracelets. Shop Now at Szul
Tips
- Pictured is the Diamond Accent Tennis Bracelet in Sterling Silver with Yellow Plating for $28.89 ($150 off list).
Belk · 8 hrs ago
Fine Jewelry at Belk
60% off
free shipping w/ $49
Save on thousands of earrings, necklaces, rings, and more with coupon code "BLINGBLING". Shop Now at Belk
Tips
- Pictured are the Belk & Co. 1-tcw Tanzanite Stud Earrings for $75 after coupon ($50 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Macy's Diamond Jewelry Sale
30% to 60% off
free shipping w/ $25
Save on 1,000's of earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- pictured Macy's 1/2-TCW Diamond Teardrop Cluster Statement Ring in Sterling Silver for $224 (via "SHINE", $476 off)
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more score free shipping.
