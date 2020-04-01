Personalize your DealNews Experience
Ethel M is a big deal in Las Vegas, but we realize that not everyone recognizes the majesty of this brand. Ethel M is named for Ethel Mars, the wife of Frank Mars, the founder of Mars, Incorporated. Their son, Forrest, took over the family business and eventually retired to the Las Vegas Valley, where he founded Ethel M Chocolates to honor his mother.
While the factory and cactus garden may be closed to tours, Ethel M is shipping their gourmet chocolate all over the nation for free and donating chocolate care packages to hospitals, pharmacies, trucking companies, and more via nominations on their social media. So tag a local superhero on their social media or use the free shipping offer as an excuse to see what all the fuss is about. Shop Now
It's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Williams-Sonoma
That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Williams-Sonoma
It's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
It's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Sam's Club
Ain't no party like a Netflix Party cos a Netflix Party don't require close proximity with other people. Shop Now
Reminisce about simpler times where wagons were both simultaneously hardy enough to ford across a river and weak enough to break an axle. Shop Now
Sling is offering a huge selection of streaming video free of charge, including kids' shows, movies, sitcoms like Third Rock From the Sun and Grounded For Life, and way too much good Gordon Ramsay content for me to reasonably remain productive. Shop Now
A great way to keep in touch with loved ones with zero cost. Shop Now
